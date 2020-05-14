On This Day in 1988: Wimbledon stun Liverpool in FA Cup final

On this day in 1988 Wimbledon completed one of the greatest FA Cup shocks when they beat Liverpool 1-0 at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Crazy Gang’s finest moment.

The Cup runs

Liverpool’s John Aldridge scored twice in the Reds’ FA Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest. (PA)

Wimbledon had just completed their second season in the First Division and had only been in the Football League for 11 years.

They beat West Brom, Mansfield, Newcastle, Watford and Luton to reach the final.

Liverpool saw off Stoke – after a replay – Aston Villa, Everton, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

The build up

Wimbledon goalkeeper Dave Beasant made history in spectacular style (PA)

Liverpool had just wrapped up their 17th league title while Wimbledon had finished a very respectable seventh, although 33 points behind the Reds.

They had been playing in the Southern Football League in the 1970s and were 17-1 to win the trophy.

The game

Sanchez celebrates his goal against Liverpool. (PA)

Lawrie Sanchez gave Wimbledon the lead in the 37th minute when he glanced in Dennis Wise’s free kick.

Liverpool had a goal disallowed when Peter Beardsley’s effort was ruled out before they were awarded a penalty after an hour when Clive Goodyear fouled John Aldridge.

Dave Beasant became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty in the FA Cup final when he palmed away Aldridge’s effort.

At the final whistle BBC commentator John Motson exclaimed: “The Crazy Gang have beaten the Culture Club.”

The legacy

Liverpool have not won the FA Cup since 2006. (Nick Potts/PA)

Wimbledon moved to Milton Keynes in 2002 – eventually changing names to MK Dons – with AFC Wimbledon founded that summer and rising through the leagues until they reached the Football League in 2011.

They have both been battling relegation from Sky Bet League One this season.

Liverpool have won the FA Cup just three times since, in 1992, 2001 and 2006.