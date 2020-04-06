Pep Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Pep Guardiola’s mother has died after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City have announced.

City said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” a club statement read.

The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old .— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

City boss Guardiola, who is one of four siblings, last month donated one million euros (£918,000 at the time) to aid the fight against coronavirus in Spain, having returned to his home country during the ongoing Premier League shutdown.

Spain has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of the virus in Europe.

According to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins, Spain has had 135,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, second only to the United States, and more than 13,000 deaths, second only to Italy which has suffered almost 16,000.

As part of the club’s Cityzens At Home intiative, Guardiola last week recorded a video urging fans to stay at home and to follow the advice of scientists, doctors and nurses.