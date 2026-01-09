'I’ve seen what’s been written - I'm not arrogant, I'm good at what I do' New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior shows his Jose Mourinho side in first official press conference

News
By published

The new Chelsea boss stopped short of calling himself a 'special one', but insisted he has what it takes after questions were asked of his experience level

Liam Rosenior has made the move from Strasbourg to Chelsea
Liam Rosenior took his first press conference as Chelsea manager on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liam Rosenior went on the offensive about his credentials at his first press conference as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea's choice of successor to Enzo Maresca has faced some questions as to whether or not Rosenior has enough proven experience for such a high-profile job.

Liam Rosenior has arrived as Enzo Maresca&#039;s successor

Liam Rosenior has taken his first training sessions at Chelsea this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by the Daily Mail's Kieran Gill, Rosenior said on Friday: "I'm not an alien. I’ve seen what’s been written in the press. There’s no way you can be successful as a manager if you don’t make decisions for yourself.

"When I went in at Strasbourg, I was a seen as a joke. I was a nobody from England. We finished three points outside of the Champions League places. The outside noise is just noise."

Liam Rosenior was introduced to Chelsea fans away to Fulham

Liam Rosenior says he knows what he is walking into at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosenior then echoed Jose Mourinho's famous unveiling in the same job in 2004, when the Portuguese said: "Sorry if I’m arrogant, we have a top manager. Please don’t call me arrogant, but I’m European champion and I think I’m a special one.”

The new Chelsea boss didn't quite go that far, but said: "I'm not arrogant. I'm good at what I do. I'm going to give this everything.

"I want us to be dominant. I want us to have a strong identity where people enjoy what they see from. I want to focus on the strengths of my team but also counteract the strengths of our opponents."

Rosenior also said the potential in his youthful Chelsea squad is 'limitless' and praised the kicking ability of goalkeepers Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen - suggesting he sees their distribution as being important to how he intends his side to play.

Liam Rosenior watched Chelsea&#039;s defeat to Fulham from the stands

Liam Rosenior will take charge of his first Chelsea game this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, Rosenior watched from the stands as Chelsea lost 2-1 to Fulham on Wednesday night.

He will take charge of his first game on Saturday evening as his side travel to Charlton for the third round for the FA Cup.

It will be a relentless first few weeks in the job from there, with Arsenal set to visit Stamford Bridge for a Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night before a visit from Brentford the following Saturday.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.