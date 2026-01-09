'I’ve seen what’s been written - I'm not arrogant, I'm good at what I do' New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior shows his Jose Mourinho side in first official press conference
The new Chelsea boss stopped short of calling himself a 'special one', but insisted he has what it takes after questions were asked of his experience level
Liam Rosenior went on the offensive about his credentials at his first press conference as Chelsea manager.
Chelsea's choice of successor to Enzo Maresca has faced some questions as to whether or not Rosenior has enough proven experience for such a high-profile job.
But while the former Hull City and Strasbourg manager is aware of that perception, he is determined to prove it wrong.
As relayed by the Daily Mail's Kieran Gill, Rosenior said on Friday: "I'm not an alien. I’ve seen what’s been written in the press. There’s no way you can be successful as a manager if you don’t make decisions for yourself.
"When I went in at Strasbourg, I was a seen as a joke. I was a nobody from England. We finished three points outside of the Champions League places. The outside noise is just noise."
Rosenior then echoed Jose Mourinho's famous unveiling in the same job in 2004, when the Portuguese said: "Sorry if I’m arrogant, we have a top manager. Please don’t call me arrogant, but I’m European champion and I think I’m a special one.”
The new Chelsea boss didn't quite go that far, but said: "I'm not arrogant. I'm good at what I do. I'm going to give this everything.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I want us to be dominant. I want us to have a strong identity where people enjoy what they see from. I want to focus on the strengths of my team but also counteract the strengths of our opponents."
Rosenior also said the potential in his youthful Chelsea squad is 'limitless' and praised the kicking ability of goalkeepers Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen - suggesting he sees their distribution as being important to how he intends his side to play.
After his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, Rosenior watched from the stands as Chelsea lost 2-1 to Fulham on Wednesday night.
He will take charge of his first game on Saturday evening as his side travel to Charlton for the third round for the FA Cup.
It will be a relentless first few weeks in the job from there, with Arsenal set to visit Stamford Bridge for a Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night before a visit from Brentford the following Saturday.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
