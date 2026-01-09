'I’ve seen what’s been written - I'm not arrogant, I'm good at what I do' New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior shows his Jose Mourinho side in first official press conference

Liam Rosenior took his first press conference as Chelsea manager on Friday

Liam Rosenior went on the offensive about his credentials at his first press conference as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea's choice of successor to Enzo Maresca has faced some questions as to whether or not Rosenior has enough proven experience for such a high-profile job.

But while the former Hull City and Strasbourg manager is aware of that perception, he is determined to prove it wrong.

Liam Rosenior has taken his first training sessions at Chelsea this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by the Daily Mail's Kieran Gill, Rosenior said on Friday: "I'm not an alien. I’ve seen what’s been written in the press. There’s no way you can be successful as a manager if you don’t make decisions for yourself.

"When I went in at Strasbourg, I was a seen as a joke. I was a nobody from England. We finished three points outside of the Champions League places. The outside noise is just noise."

Liam Rosenior says he knows what he is walking into at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosenior then echoed Jose Mourinho's famous unveiling in the same job in 2004, when the Portuguese said: "Sorry if I’m arrogant, we have a top manager. Please don’t call me arrogant, but I’m European champion and I think I’m a special one.”

The new Chelsea boss didn't quite go that far, but said: "I'm not arrogant. I'm good at what I do. I'm going to give this everything.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I want us to be dominant. I want us to have a strong identity where people enjoy what they see from. I want to focus on the strengths of my team but also counteract the strengths of our opponents."

Rosenior also said the potential in his youthful Chelsea squad is 'limitless' and praised the kicking ability of goalkeepers Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen - suggesting he sees their distribution as being important to how he intends his side to play.

Liam Rosenior will take charge of his first Chelsea game this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, Rosenior watched from the stands as Chelsea lost 2-1 to Fulham on Wednesday night.

He will take charge of his first game on Saturday evening as his side travel to Charlton for the third round for the FA Cup.

It will be a relentless first few weeks in the job from there, with Arsenal set to visit Stamford Bridge for a Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night before a visit from Brentford the following Saturday.