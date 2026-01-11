Is Manchester United vs Brighton on TV? Live streams, preview as the Seagulls shoot for FA Cup third round success at Old Trafford

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton today as two Premier League sides go at it in the third round of the FA Cup. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton & Hove Albion's second game in Manchester in a matter of days takes them to Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup.

Only Arsenal have won the FA Cup more times than Manchester United, the 2023-24 winners under former head coach Erik ten Hag.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester United vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton on TV in the UK

Manchester United vs Brighton will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the US

Along with every other third round tie, Manchester United vs Brighton will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN+.

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+ To tune into the FA Cup through ESPN+ all you need is an ESPN Select subscription, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN+ subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Manchester United vs Brighton: FA Cup third round preview

Ten Hag's successor, Ruben Amorim, was sacked this week after reportedly falling out with sporting director Jason Wilcox, leaving former United midfield player Darren Fletcher to take charge for the midweek draw against Burnley.

Fletcher is expected to still be in place on Sunday when the Red Devils welcome Brighton, whose previous trip to Manchester ended in a draw at Manchester City.

The Seagulls went one round further than United in the FA Cup last season, losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties in the quarter-finals.

In 2022-23, they met in the semi-final at Wembley. United won on penalties before losing the final against City.

Tickets

This fixture has already been played in the Premier League this season. Back in October, the Red Devils won 4-2 thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha, Casemiro and a Bryan Mbeumo double.

Brighton won at Old Trafford in the league a year ago but United have a perfect record against them in the FA Cup.

The Seagulls' only cup final was in 1983, when Gordon Smith and Gary Stevens scored to take United to a replay. United beat them 4-0 at Wembley five days later.

Fabian Hurzeler's team appear primed for a cup run this season, perched safely in the middle of the Premier League but capable on their day of beating anyone.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 3-2 Brighton

FourFourTwo predicts a scruffy but entertaining draw followed by a home winner in extra time. It's what Ruben Amorim would have wanted.