Spurs star wants to QUIT Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month: report

Mathys Tel is said to be considering pursuing a move away from Tottenham during the January transfer window

Mathys Tel only completed a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, but could already have one foot out of the door.

Tottenham signed Tel up from Bayern Munich for a reported £30m last June after a promising loan spell with Ange Postecoglou's side.

However, signs quickly emerged that new gaffer Thomas Frank was not quite so much of an admirer following his arrival from Brentford just a few days before Tel's permanent signing was confirmed.

Mathys Tel is reported to want more regular football to bolster his hopes of breaking into the France squad before the World Cup

Tel was left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad in September and was only added to the list in December after Dominic Solanke picked up an injury.

The France U21s captain has been in and out of Frank's side this season, making just five Premier League starts - including both of their past two games.

Tel scored the opener for Spurs early on against Bournemouth on Wednesday evening, only for Frank's side to fall to a 3-2 defeat.

Tel scored the opener for Spurs early on against Bournemouth on Wednesday evening, only for Frank's side to fall to a 3-2 defeat.

And French outlet RMC Sport now claim that Tel is weighing up his option in the January transfer window and that a move away from Spurs is not out the of the question.

They write that the 20 year old is 'very ambitious and not satisfied with this situation, having recently set his sights on the World Cup and hoping to be part of the [France] squad'. Tel is yet to make his senior debut for his country.

As such, Tel is said to be open to the idea of making a move away in search of more regular football.

Thomas Frank is under pressure at Tottenham

However, RMC add that Tottenham are not currently open to the idea of a permanent move away for Tel and that a loan move is a more likely prospect.

In FourFourTwo's view, it would seem advisable to delay making a decision on Tel until closer to the end of the transfer window - particular with Frank's position under threat.

The Dane is under pressure after a poor run of form, and will be expected to get results in their upcoming Premier League games against struggling pair West Ham and Burnley, as well as facing commitments in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

What he has been doing so far this season has not been working, and it is possible that his recent change of heart on Tel might just stick...or that a new manager might come in who values the winger more highly..