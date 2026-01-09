Aston Villa face stumbling block in transfer move for former Chelsea midfielder

Conor Gallagher is reported to be a January transfer target for Aston Villa

Aston Villa still have a way to go if they want to make good on their bid to bring Conor Gallagher to the club this month.

The former Chelsea captain made a move to Atletico Madrid in 2024 and Unai Emery is said to be keen on a move to bring him back to the Premier League.

Gallagher appeared in every game in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side this season - but most of his league outings have been from the bench.

Atletico Madrid make Conor Gallagher terms clear to Aston Villa: report

Conor Gallagher has mostly played from the bench for Atletico this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

talkSPORT report that Villa are 'exploring' a move for Gallagher, who is said to be happy in Spain but 'would welcome' a Premier League move if that puts him more squarely in the thoughts of England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup.

Manchester United are also reported to have been looking at a move for Gallagher, but the firmness of their interest is now in doubt following Ruben Amorim's dismissal.

Conor Gallagher joined Atletico from Chelsea in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Aston Villa reportedly have some details to iron out if they are to secure Gallagher's signature this month.

Ben Jacobs writes that Villa would ideally like to bring Gallagher in on an initial loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

That proposal seemingly would not wash with Atletico, who would want to sell Gallagher outright and with immediate effect.

It remains to be seen whether Villa are willing to stump up the money right away to get the deal done, given they need to look after their PSR position for the time being.

Conor Gallagher rose through Chelsea's academy to become captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

From next season, PSR will be replaced by new measures that are expected to give Premier League clubs a bit more wiggle room than the current regulations allow - but for now clubs must stay in line with the existing system.

In FourFourTwo's view, that could well prove to be an impediment to Villa if Atletico hold firm in their stance.

Villa were estimated as one of the sides that most needed to keep their spending in check this season, and much as they may like to bolster their credentials in a potential title race, they will not want to run afoul of the financial rules and risk a potential sanction.

If Atletico are unwilling to come to an agreement, it could be that Villa might need to see someone out the door first before they can get a deal done for Gallagher.