Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s greatest player of the Emirates era: and it’s time we shouted it from the rooftops

Seldom does greatness present itself to us straight away. It shouldn’t, should it?

You wouldn’t have called Lionel Messi a ‘great’ when he first got a piggyback off Ronaldinho, for example. Greatness has to be earned. It takes time to cook: from Kendrick to Kubrick, few get it perfect from the get-go, as knocks and knacks will fell and form, respectively.

There are so few geniuses who have emerged as the finished product and rode on an almost-linear trajectory – even with the finest education – and watching to see how they’ll develop: that’s the fun of talent-spotting. The endless possibilities, the sky being the limit: wonderkids bring our natural footballing instincts to dream big against all established wisdom and experience, and end up disappointed.

With this in mind, and with Arsenal seemingly stacked with generational golden boys in recent seasons, it’s odd now to look back at how Bukayo Saka burst onto the scene. There was little fanfare. None of the fireworks of a Dowman or a Nwaneri, no skyscraper-sized hype, elaborate YouTube video titles or claims of this – THIS – being England’s Messi.

So when Saka first stepped out in a senior Arsenal shirt against Vorskla Poltava – a Scrabble answer as much as a Pointless one – it was just another debut. He was good. But with respect, so were Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Youngsters who came through Arsenal’s academy during Unai Emery’s era were strange cases, unleashed with all the authenticity in the cause of a step-parent dropping slang. Was Unai really locked in with these guys, believing in their ability to challenge the elite? Or was it simply that he really didn’t like Mesut Ozil?

Watching Saka’s early days, you’d have been brave to bet on him becoming Arsenal’s greatest player of the last 20 years by the age of 24. But hey, that’s where we are.

Bukayo Saka is the greatest player Arsenal have had since moving to the Emirates Stadium. Seriously.

For a while, the competition to become the Emirates GOAT felt a little like a Goal of the Month award where most of the entrants were penalties or own goals. Thierry Henry led Arsenal from Highbury up the road to their brave new world, his best days firmly behind him – and with just 12 goals in his final season (before another two on loan in a swift reprise), he can consider himself Arsenal’s greatest-ever, but not of this specific era. Neither can Gilberto Silva, really, or Freddie Ljungberg. Instead, the real candidates begin with the titans who stepped out from the shadows of the Invincibles.

Cesc Fabregas was the Emirates’ first true idol and re-shaped Arsene Wenger’s philosophical direction to a Subbuteo-style pass-and-move style – but he abandoned ship before lifting a trophy as captain, winning the league at Chelsea instead. Undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world while in North London, his time in red-and-white is tinged with what could have been – likewise, Robin van Persie sullied his legacy with his exit, and though he also reached a level that arguably no Arsenal striker has since, he never posted more than 11 league goals a season before his final two campaigns, which were essentially warm-ups for winning Manchester United a title.

Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were Galactico-style buys, and each delivered some of the best performances the Emirates has ever seen – along with trophies – but again, more was expected, either rightly or wrongly. None of them feels like a quintessential Arsenal player, perhaps due to how divisive they were, while ‘true’ Arsenal players like, Andrey Arshavin or Tomas Rosicky, burned bright but sporadically. Aaron Ramsey scored two cup-winning goals but never got the love of Jack Wilshere; Santi Cazorla was a fan favourite, but was defined by his absence as much as his impact. Olivier Giroud won everything in football – but most of it after leaving Arsenal, who spent most of his Gunners career trying to upgrade him.

Arsenal have had plenty of cult heroes since moving to the Emirates Stadium in 2006 (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Being the best isn’t the same as being the greatest, though. Greatness encapsulates heart and mind; otherwise, we’d label any old showpony as a superstar. Messi isn’t the GOAT because of what he does, but what he means; that Arctic Monkeys debut album is astonishing in spite of its imperfections, because of what it evokes, and will likely forever be preferred to the more polished AM.

So while Fabregas, Van Persie or Ozil may well take the technical title as Arsenal’s best player since 2006, they can’t compete with what Bukayo Saka represents in N5. Football needs to move us. Culture matters, otherwise frankly, what the f**k is the point of it?

And anyway, he is world-class, so there – and he may already go down as Arsenal’s greatest-ever right-winger. There has arguably never been a player as adored by Gooners, and yes, that includes Henry. And why that is, isn’t blindingly obvious from the outside.

100 goals and assists in your first 200 games helps, but it never guarantees love. The combination of grace, guile, maturity and composure, meanwhile, is a bewitching one to watch: Saka is everything that George Graham and Arsene Wenger distilled as what an Arsenal player should be. But then so was Jakub Kiwior by that logic. Mikel Arteta himself had those traits as a player, and he wasn’t adored even half as much as some of the players he’s signed.

The love goes even deeper than that. Saka stepped into senior football when Arsenal were on their knees. He was quality, as stated, but wasn’t the most precociously gifted footballer that fans had ever seen – and yet he still assumed the Atlas role of carrying the club on his shoulders. He has been at the very core of every defining moment that Arsenal have enjoyed and endured in the past six years and has been a beacon through tough times and triumph.

Saka has become an icon in N5 (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It may be that Arsenal fans love Saka simply because he saved him, because he’s their best player or because of his local connection: it could be his humility, or how he’s never been afraid to show his vulnerability. It’s probably a combination – while the efforts that Arteta has made to engage the fanbase have no doubt helped to foster connections with every player in that dressing room in a way that Arteta himself never experienced when he captained his own Gunners team.

But Saka is Arsenal’s greatest player since moving to the Emirates Stadium because he’s the embodiment of the club’s values. He’s not just great because he’s good: he wasn’t the first man to captain this club in this ground, it matters not that he doesn’t have the vision of a Fabregas or a rocket shot of a Van Persie.

Because he’s something more. Bukayo Saka is the kind of person and player that the Emirates stadium was built to hold aloft because he represents. He simply is Arsenal. As much as Henry, Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp or anyone else.