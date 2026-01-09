Ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch warns new Chelsea man on 'hire and fire' culture of the Premier League

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch believes the first-hand knowledge Chelsea's owners already have of Liam Rosenior could be a crucial factor in his ability to deliver success at Stamford Bridge.

The former Hull City boss has made the switch from Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg as Enzo Maresca's successor.

Rosenior will take charge of his first game on Saturday evening as Chelsea journey across the Thames to take on Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

Jesse Marsch: Chelsea will already know all about Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior has come in as Enzo Maresca's successor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canada manager Marsch knows better than anybody what it's like to move between clubs under shared ownership, having managed Red Bull's outfits in New York, Salzburg and Leipzig. (Red Bull did not yet have their fingers in Leeds when Marsch moved there.)

Marsch told ESPN: "There's so many inefficiencies in football. The hire and fire system that is created at most clubs, the inability to have a long-term plan, the inability to align a club to its academy ... just doing it within one club, let alone doing it in a multi club system!

Jesse Marsch was manager of three different Red Bull clubs (Image credit: Getty)

"This is football, it's people; emotion dictates decisions more than rationale and strategy."

Marsch believes the key factor for managerial appointments in the Premier League has to be a candidate's ability to handle to intensity and scrutiny place on managers at that level - and that a multi-club model like Chelsea's affords them the opportunity to see that first-hand.

He added: "The stresses, the focus and the attention from the media, from the fans...I think if I were a sporting director, that would be one of the things that would make me feel secure - knowing how my particular coach would handle those kinds of stresses.

"One of the things with managers is you don't always know how they manage stress and how they take on responsibility in difficult situations.

Liam Rosenior has been plucked from Chelsea's French sister club Strasbourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But now you already have a built-in understanding as to who they are.

"How do they deal with certain elements of their job? How do they treat people around them?

"Those things are almost more important than how they coach."

Once the FA Cup is out of the way, Rosenior will lead Chelsea into their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday night before they host local rivals Brentford in the Premier League next Saturday.