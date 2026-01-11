How to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley: Live streams, TV coverage as old foes meet again in the third round of the FA Cup

Watch Liverpool vs Barnsley today as the Yorkshire side return to Anfield for the first time since a famous FA Cup win in February 2008. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool last won the FA Cup in 2022, and while successive managers have fielded weakened teams in England's premier cup competition, one might think they were due another crack at it.

Their team selections have left them vulnerable over the years. Last season, the Reds were eliminated in the fourth round by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Barnsley on TV in the UK

Liverpool vs Barnsley will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Liverpool vs Barnsley in the US

Liverpool vs Barnsley will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN+ along with every other third round tie.

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+ To tune into the FA Cup through ESPN+ all you need is an ESPN Select subscription, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN+ subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Barnsley in Australia

FA Cup fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Barnsley through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Barnsley from anywhere

Out of the country when Liverpool vs Barnsley is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

How they got here

Liverpool

Premier League teams including Liverpool enter the FA Cup at the third round stage.

Barnsley

First round: Barnsley 3-2 York City

Barnsley 3-2 York City Second round: Peterborough United 0-1 Barnsley

Liverpool vs Barnsley: FA Cup third round preview

Another upset saw Liverpool knocked out by second-tier opposition in the fifth round in 2007-08.

After beating non-league Havant & Waterlooville, the Reds were defeated at Anfield by Barnsley for a place in the quarter-final. The Tykes' scorers Stephen Foster and Brian Howard, names that must have been cursed by Rafael Benitez for years.

Liverpool have won everything worth winning since then, including the FA Cup, but Barnsley have only bettered their eventual 2008 semi-final appearance with a pair of finals in 1910 and 1912.

Tickets

The Yorkshire side made it as far as the quarter-final in 2013, losing to Manchester City after a short run to the last eight that never pitted them against Premier League opponents.

Under rookie manager and former Tykes and Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, Barnsley beat York City and Peterborough United to set up this plum tie in the third round.

Sitting just two points above the League One relegation zone, a free hit at Anfield could be just the distraction they need.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Barnsley

A lot depends on Arne Slot's team selection but Liverpool should have too much for Barnsley on their own turf this weekend.