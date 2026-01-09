When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Date, time and how to watch
All the details on when the balls will be drawn following the FA Cup third round as the advancing teams discover their fates
The FA Cup third round should be done and dusted this weekend with plenty of choice games to be played as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition.
There are all-Premier League ties on the agenda in the shape of Everton vs Sunderland, Newcastle vs Bournemouth, Tottenham vs Aston Villa, and Manchester United vs Brighton.
There's also potential for FA Cup upsets: can League One Barnsley produce a shock away to Liverpool, or third-tier Exeter City get a result for the ages at Manchester City? Might non-league Macclesfield pull it off at home to holders Crystal Palace?
How and when to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw
Whoever makes it through those games will of course go straight into the hat for the fourth round. And with no replays in effect these days, that should make the draw pretty straightforward...as long as the weather doesn't hit the schedule.
But when is the FA Cup fourth round draw being made and how can you watch it unfold?
The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place ahead of Liverpool vs Barnsley on Monday, January 12 2026.
The draw is set to be held at 6:45pm GMT live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with their build-up to the game set to begin at 6:30pm.
The ball numbers are yet to be confirmed, but a total of 32 teams will be in the draw.
The games set to take place over the weekend are as follows:
- Boreham Wood vs Burton Albion
- Bristol City vs Watford
- Burnley vs Millwall
- Cambridge United vs Birmingham City
- Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea
- Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City
- Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton
- Derby County vs Leeds United
- Everton vs Sunderland
- Fulham vs Middlesbrough
- Grimsby Town vs Weston Super Mare
- Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers
- Ipswich Town vs Blackpool
- Liverpool vs Barnsley
- Macclesfield FC vs Crystal Palace
- Manchester City vs Exeter City
- Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- MK Dons vs Oxford United
- Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
- Norwich City vs Walsall
- Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town
- Portsmouth vs Arsenal
- Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic
- Salford City vs Swindon Town
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford
- Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town
- Stoke City vs Coventry City
- Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
- West Ham United vs QPR
- Wolves vs Shrewsbury Town
- Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest
