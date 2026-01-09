When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Date, time and how to watch

The FA Cup third round should be done and dusted this weekend with plenty of choice games to be played as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition.

There are all-Premier League ties on the agenda in the shape of Everton vs Sunderland, Newcastle vs Bournemouth, Tottenham vs Aston Villa, and Manchester United vs Brighton.

There's also potential for FA Cup upsets: can League One Barnsley produce a shock away to Liverpool, or third-tier Exeter City get a result for the ages at Manchester City? Might non-league Macclesfield pull it off at home to holders Crystal Palace?

How and when to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever makes it through those games will of course go straight into the hat for the fourth round. And with no replays in effect these days, that should make the draw pretty straightforward...as long as the weather doesn't hit the schedule.

But when is the FA Cup fourth round draw being made and how can you watch it unfold?

Holders Crystal Palace will be keen to get into the next round of the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place ahead of Liverpool vs Barnsley on Monday, January 12 2026.

The draw is set to be held at 6:45pm GMT live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with their build-up to the game set to begin at 6:30pm.

The ball numbers are yet to be confirmed, but a total of 32 teams will be in the draw.

The games set to take place over the weekend are as follows: