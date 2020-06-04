Picture of the Day – June 4

Scotland fans spilled on to the Wembley turf on June 4, 1977, after Gordon McQueen and Kenny Dalglish struck to secure a famous 2-1 win over England in the Home Internationals.

A pitch invasion at full-time saw a sizeable contingent of the Tartan Army celebrate joyously following a game in which the scoreline flattered the hosts, such was the dominance of the Scots.

The goalposts were torn down while a number of supporters walked away with a piece of English football’s most hallowed surface – a memento from such a historic day.

Two years earlier, Scotland had been routed 5-1 at the same venue but Ally McLeod’s side were a more formidable force on their next visit.

Gordon McQueen opened the scoring (PA)

Scotland were in the ascendancy early on and Dalglish could perhaps count himself unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty after some heavy pressure from Mick Mills in the area.

However, the visitors went ahead three minutes before the interval when McQueen powered home a header from a free-kick.

Dalglish was able to double their lead on the hour, scoring at the second attempt after his initial attempt was blocked, and although Mike Channon pulled one back with a late penalty, it counted for little.

The final whistle sparked frenzied celebration from the travelling fans, while Scotland toasted finishing top of the Home Internationals table that year.