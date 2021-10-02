Queen of the South see off bottom side Dunfermline

Lee Connelly’s fourth goal in five games earned Queen of the South a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Dunfermline.

Chances were at a premium in a poor first half.

Connelly had the best opportunities for the home side, firing narrowly wide after nine minutes and sending a volley into the arms of goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams 10 minutes later.

Max Johnston should have done better with an early second-half chance for Queens but he blazed over after being played in by Harry Cochrane.

Fon Williams parried a shot from Alex Cooper after 55 minutes, while at the other end Kai Kennedy was not too far away with a shot from distance.

Dunfermline had the ball in the net with eight minutes remaining but Kevin O’Hara’s effort was ruled out for offside.

And Queen of the South snatched the winner three minutes later when the ball eventually fell to Connelly and he slammed it into the roof of the net.