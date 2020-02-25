Rangers will be on the front foot against Braga – Gerrard

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers have no intention of parking the bus against Braga on Wednesday night.

Gers lead the Europa League last 32 clash 3-2 after last week’s Ibrox triumph and a draw could be enough to see them through.

But Gerrard has ruled out sitting back on their narrow lead and has promised his team will go on the attack at the Estadio Municipal.

He said: “We want to come here and carry a threat, we want to come here and cause as many problems to Braga defensively as we can.

“In no way are we coming here to hold on and suffer for the majority of the game.

“I think it was quite clear last week we had some problems that were down to our shape and maybe individuals within our shape doing things different to what we wanted them to do.

“Once we re-grouped and reset at half-time and played as a team with the right structure that allowed us to be more of a threat and be more attacking.

“The difference between the two halves was we took our chances in the second.

“We expect tomorrow that if we have the right game plan and carry it out to the best of our ability we can cause problems or create chances and then it’s over to individual players to go execute.”

However, Gerrard is well aware his team cannot afford to make a repeat of the sloppy mistakes that have killed off their Ladbrokes Premiership title hopes.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw with St Johnstone has likely driven the final nail into the coffin and ended any hopes of Gers stopping Celtic’s charge for nine-in-a-row, with the Hoops now 12 points in front.

Centre-backs Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson have taken the brunt of the criticism for their display in Perth and Gerrard has warned the rest of their team that they must not slip up against Ruben Amorim’s men if they want to join some of Europe’s biggest names in the last 16.

He said: “Against this level of opposition, if you make big individual errors I’m sure they will be punished.

“I don’t think necessarily against Braga it was individual errors which cost us – it was more about not having the right shape and organisation when the goals happened.

“I think you also have to pay respects to the opposition.

“The first goal is a wonderful strike and the second involved some real good play on their behalf.

“Albeit it we have analysed both goals and feel we could have done better as a team.

“But of course certainly at any level and certainly in the Europa League against opposition like Braga you have to eradicate individual errors.

“We have a small advantage going into the game but in no way to do we think we’re favourites and in no way to do we think we have any reason to be over-confident.

“We have huge respect for the challenge ahead. We’re playing a fantastic team in real strong form. We need to play as close to our best as we can.”

But the Ibrox boss does not buy the notion that his side will be the team under pressure on Wednesday night after seeing their league hopes evaporate.

The next four days could define the Light Blues season, with Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash with Hearts at Tynecastle Rangers’ last realistic hope of ending their long wait for silverware.

“The level of pressure is the same on both teams,” said Gerrard. “Both teams will be expected within their own camps to progress so I have to live with the pressure of the Rangers supporters and the club expecting us to qualify and I’m sure it’s the same for Braga.

“It’s 50-50 for both teams. “Tomorrow night is very important for many reasons and it is an opportunity we want to grasp.”