Real Madrid are a Ballon d'Or machine and Benzema has to win it, says Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe believes Real Madrid are 'a Ballon d'Or machine' and says his French international team-mate Karim Benzema has to win this year's award.

Benzema and Mbappe were both included on the shortlist of 30 names for the Golden Ball on Friday, with PSG pair Lionel Messi and Neymar notable absentees.

The Real Madrid forward, who moved up to second in the club's all-time scoring charts with his 324th goal for Los Blancos on Wednesday night against Eintracht Frankfurt, is the leading contender to claim the prestigious prize this time around.

"My top three? I would say Benzema, myself and [Sadio] Mane," Mbappe told L'Equipe in an interview.

"Karim is 34 years old and has just had the season of his life. He won another Champions League and he was decisive in it.

"If he doesn't win it, I will stop believing in the Ballon d'Or forever."

Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid in May, before opting to remain in Paris at the last minute and disappointing fans of Los Blancos.

"Real Madrid are a Ballon d'Or machine," he said. "You have to recognise that.

"In any case, the important thing is to have your feet on the ground and I am still convinced that I can win it one day with PSG."