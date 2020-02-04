Rolando Aarons eyeing Motherwell debut against Celtic

Motherwell could hand a debut to on-loan Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons when they host Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

The 24-year-old will not start but is likely to feature off the bench.

Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.

Celtic’s Jonny Hayes will be assessed ahead of the game.

The Hoops utility player sustained a calf injury at Hamilton on Sunday.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jozo Simunovic are back in contention but Jeremie Frimpong (knock), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin), Nir Bitton (knock) and Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Carroll, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Long, Hylton, Seedorf, Ilic, Ndjoli, MacIver, Aarons, Carson.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Simunovic, Taylor, Jullien, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Ntcham, Christie, Forrest, Soro, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Welsh, Gordon.