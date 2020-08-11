Ross County set to be unchanged for third successive Scottish Premiership match

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has no fresh selection problems as he attempts to maintain the club’s perfect start to the new Scottish Premiership season at home to Kilmarnock.

Kettlewell has fielded the same starting line-up in victories over Motherwell and Hamilton and could do so again with no new casualties added to the list.

Midfielder Joe Chalmers remains on the sidelines with a groin injury, while defender Tom Grivosti has returned to training after a foot problem, but remains a doubt, as does midfielder Blair Spittal (thigh).

Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie is a doubt for the trip to Dingwall.

The Killie attacker was forced off at half-time in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Celtic at Rugby Park.

Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is out for between two and three months with a pulled quad.