Ross Stewart at the double as Ross County come back to beat Hibernian

Ross County came from behind to take all three points against Hibernian following a 2-1 victory at Dingwall.

It was a much-improved performance from the Staggies in the second half, with a double from Ross Stewart earning a result after Christian Doidge’s seventh goal in five games put Hibs ahead.

It ends a run of nine games without a win for County, who move to within two points of their opponents in the table.

Hibs quickly took control of the game, and always seemed more likely to make something happen in the first half.

They came close to breaking the deadlock after 21 minutes when Jason Naismith – on his first return to Dingwall since leaving Ross County – rattled the crossbar with an effort from the edge of the box.

Brian Graham did have a chance to put County in front just after half an hour, but he could not gather in the bouncing ball and Chris Maxwell was out quickly to snuff out the chance.

Hibernian did take a deserved lead, but it was not without a bit of fortune.

Scott Allan sent a dangerous free-kick towards the back post from deep, where the Hibees’ in-form striker Doidge was there to meet it.

Doidge forced a header towards the bottom corner, but Baxter appeared to have it covered – until the ball somehow squirmed through him and into the net.

The home side looked better at the start of the second half, taking the fight to Hibs a bit more – literally, seeing a couple of players booked for heavy challenges.

There was an element of good luck about their equaliser in the 65th minute too, but it was more than earned by the quality of build-up play.

County were patient, moving the ball from side to side, until finally Josh Mullin put an excellent cross into the middle for an unmarked Stewart.

Maxwell tried to come out to collect it and did get a hand to the ball, but it was not enough to take it away from Stewart who duly headed into an empty net.

Another header from Stewart put County 2-1 up in the 75th minute, heading home when Michael Gardyne’s cross was not cleared at all.

Hibs did have a chance to equalise when Martin Boyle headed a ball back to Doidge, but from close range and without much reaction time the striker put the ball wide.