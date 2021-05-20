Sam Allardyce has no plans to retire despite leaving relegated West Brom

Boss Sam Allardyce insists he has no plans to retire despite quitting West Brom.

The 66-year-old will leave The Hawthorns after Sunday’s Premier League finale at Leeds.

He suffered the first relegation of his career when the Baggies dropped back into the Sky Bet Championship earlier this month.

The defeat to West Ham was Sam Allardyce’s last game in charge of West Brom at The Hawthorns (Shaun Botterill/PA)

There was a break clause in his contract, in the event of relegation, and Allardyce has opted to step down as he felt he could not commit to Albion long term.

The news came after Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham but Allardyce is not ruling out a comeback elsewhere.

“The tingle never can leave you because it’s an addiction. If you’ve done it from 15 to 66 years old the game is an addiction,” he said, having replaced Slaven Bilic in December.

Allardyce’s previous clubs include Crystal Palace (Paul Harding/PA)

“I’ve tried to leave it alone a few times and say I’m retiring – I’m not saying that this time because I can’t say it. I keep making myself look a fool by coming back.

“I’ve had breaks between Crystal Palace and Everton and stuff like that, you do get used to that, and wait for the tingle. But when you get the tingle to go back in you can’t just say ‘I’m going to go back in now’. It’s not your choice because you have to wait for someone to come to you.”

The Baggies are second bottom of the Premier League with former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder early favourite to succeed Allardyce.

“I’ve left football clubs before. But I’ve never left one that has been this difficult to leave.”— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 20, 2021 See more

The ex-England manager will take a short break and resume his media duties and is satisfied with his reputation as a troubleshooter.

He said: “I can’t dictate where I get back into football or not. It’s whether someone comes calling and you feel it’s the right opportunity for you.

“Obviously those who come calling are the ones in trouble and generally it’s around mid-December.

“I know I’ll only react if someone rings up. If no one rings up I’m comfortable, hopefully I’ll be able to work again with TalkSPORT, we’ll wait and see what happens after I’ve had my holidays.”