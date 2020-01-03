Sam Surridge set for Bournemouth berth

Striker Sam Surridge could be involved in Bournemouth’s FA Cup third-round meeting with Luton.

Surridge was this week recalled from a loan spell at Swansea and is in contention to feature for the injury-hit Cherries on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s Premier League strugglers remain without a host of first-team players.

Former Hatters defender Jack Stacey (ankle) and forward Joshua King (hamstring) have recently joined a lengthy casualty list which also includes Adam Smith, David Brooks and Nathan Ake.

Luton manager Graeme Jones was boosted by the return of Martin Cranie and captain Alan Sheehan for the New Year’s Day fixture with Millwall.

The experienced duo could now retain their places in the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium.

Sheehan was substituted with cramp late on at Millwall, but is expected to be fit for the encounter on the south coast.

Izzy Brown (hamstring) and Brendan Galloway (patella) are long-term absentees and will not feature for the Hatters any time soon.