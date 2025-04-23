Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim 'admires' Bournemouth star and could make stunning summer move: report

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is a big 'admirer' of a Bournemouth star's ability, hinting at a potential summer move.

Plenty of activity is expected at Old Trafford once the transfer window opens, as Ruben Amorim gets to grips with his Manchester United squad and looks to make it his own. Some sales are needed to fund new arrivals, but that shouldn't prove too much of an issue with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony all set to bring money into the Red Devils' coffers.

In recent days they have been heavily linked with signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there are more Premier League stars catching the eye of the Manchester United boss.

Manchester United 'admire' Bournemouth star

Amorim wants to add more quality to his squad (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

This term hasn't exactly gone to plan for the 20-time league champions, but there's still an opportunity for success in the shape of the Europa League, while finishing as strongly as possible in the Premier League is essential for the feel-good factor at the club, too.

With Manchester United's next game in the top flight against Bournemouth on Sunday, Amorim will have a great opportunity to see potential targets up close and personal.

Selling Rashford would help free up some funds for Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

According to The Athletic, Amorim is an "admirer" of Antoine Semenyo, with the forward's two-footedness a key attribute that stands out for the Portuguese boss. Though he is naturally right-footed, Semenyo has taken 55 per cent of his shots this season with his left, helping contribute to the eight goals he has bagged.

To highlight his comfortability on either foot, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has used Semenyo on both flanks equally this term, trusting the 25-year-old to carry out the tactical instructions and provide a cutting edge in the team.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having signed a new contract with Bournemouth at the start of the season that will take him until the summer of 2029, Semenyo certainly won't come cheap if Manchester United try and sign him.

While Transfermarkt values the Ghana international at just £30m, The Athletic suggests that Bournemouth want close to the £65m they got for Dominic Solanke last summer if they are to consider a sale.

Semenyo has been in top form this season (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Semenyo is an extremely talented player who is certainly worthy of a figure like that, though it's unlikely Manchester United would be able to spend that on top of the £62.5m they look to be paying for Cunha.

More sales would be needed to fund a move for Semenyo, who has also been linked with other sides such as Liverpool and Arsenal.