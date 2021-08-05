Sam Vokes set to lead the line for Wycombe

Sam Vokes should make his debut when Wycombe take on Accrington.

The Chairboys have made a host of signings following their relegation from the Sky Bet Championship last season, including Wales international Vokes as their new number nine.

Gibraltar international Tjay de Barr was one of a trio of players unveiled by the club this week.

The 21-year-old played in Champions League qualifiers with Lincoln Red Imps last month.

Accrington have suffered a major blow with the loss of captain Seamus Conneely to injury.

Conneely, who recently signed a contract extension having been with Stanley since 2015, misses out due to a calf injury sustained during pre-season.

The Reds also brought in a number of signings over the summer including Harry Pell, who has impressed since joining and is tipped to start.

Manager John Coleman has also hinted at the inclusion of some of the club’s Under-23s who have performed well in summer friendlies.