Scotland and Poland have a joint goal – to help Ukrainian children

Scotland and Poland fans have been urged to fill Hampden next week to raise a significant six-figure sum to help the children of Ukraine.

A £10 donation will be made to UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Ukraine for each ticket sold for the friendly on March 24.

The game between Scotland and Poland has swiftly been arranged after both nations saw their World Cup play-off semi-finals called off in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland’s play-off was postponed until June following a request by opponents Ukraine, while Poland were handed a bye to their final – where they will take on Sweden or Czech Republic – after Russia were disqualified.

We will be supporting @decappeal's #UkraineAppeal at the #ThreeLions' home game against Côte d'Ivoire later this month.— England (@England) March 14, 2022 See more

England have also pledged to support humanitarian efforts ahead of their friendly against Ivory Coast – fans can text 3LIONS to 70150 to donate £10 to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson and Poland counterpart Robert Lewandowski are both UNICEF ambassadors.

UNICEF is helping provide families and children with clean water, food and health supplies plus ensuring child protection services continue, both within Ukraine and for those who have fled to neighbouring countries. Poland has received the biggest number of more than two million refugees.

War in Ukraine has devastating impact on more than 7,5 mln #UkraineChildren. One of social centers #SPILNO, result of 2 y. work in #Mariupol e.Ukraine destroyed in heavy bomb shelling, leaving families deprived from #socialservices. We must stop war and bring peace #ForEveryChildpic.twitter.com/TXeeKtvkze— UNICEF Ukraine (@UNICEF_UA) March 14, 2022 See more

Robertson said: “As a father, the images of children in Ukraine has been heart-breaking to watch.

“I am a proud ambassador for UNICEF and when we were informed that the match against Ukraine would be postponed then working in partnership with Robert and the Polish squad to do our bit to help the situation was a no-brainer.

“We send our love and prayers to our fellow participants across Ukraine’s football community and hope that the money raised by this match will help the tremendous efforts already made by UNICEF in Ukraine and in helping the refugee situation.”

We will take on Poland on Thursday, 24 March in a fundraising friendly to support @UNICEF's humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 14, 2022 See more

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke added: “We’ve seen wonderful examples of individuals and groups within Scottish football rally with their own contributions towards the situation in recent weeks.

“With the support of UNICEF, this match is a way for all Scottish football fans to unite in solidarity and support our friends in Ukraine.

“As many have already said, football is unimportant when you see the situation in Ukraine.

As an athlete, I can't pretend nothing is happening🇺🇦 #StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/eL0ccpJhdG— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022 See more

“I know that the Scotland supporters and the players will rally to show that the power of football can have a positive impact even during such desperate situations as the one faced in Ukraine at present.”

Scotland Supporters Club members can purchase tickets from £5 for juniors and £20 for adult members from 1pm on Tuesday, and a public sale starts on Thursday with adult tickets starting at £25.

Scotland will also take on the losers of the other semi-final in their play-off path, Wales or Austria, in an away friendly on March 29. Clarke will name his squad for the two matches on Tuesday.