Scott Brown concedes Aberdeen need a turning point ahead of trip to Dundee

Captain Scott Brown concedes Aberdeen need a turning point as they prepare for a trip to Dens Park on Saturday.

The Dons are without a win in nine games in all competitions ahead of their match against bottom side Dundee, who are looking for their first cinch Premiership win of the season.

After four successive league defeats the pressure is building on the Granite City club and manager Stephen Glass but veteran midfielder Brown stressed the need to believe in what they are doing in search of a change in fortunes.

The 36-year-old former Celtic player told the Dons’ official website: “We have a great bunch of lads here, a great group of staff as well.

“We have to keep believing in what we are doing and don’t worry about the outside noise.

“We have not been playing that badly but we need to start winning games and getting points.

“The goals we are conceding, it is not just about what happens at the back.

“It is what happens throughout the whole team. It is all about shape. It is all about discipline.

“We need a turning point. We have been playing OK but not getting the results.

“Even there against Celtic last time out (1-2) we did OK. I felt we were unlucky. We had a couple of chances and on another day they go in.

“It is just one of these things. Celtic had two shots on target and scored two goals. When your luck is not going for you, that is what happens.

“We have to keep creating the chances and I believe our luck will change. We have to keep working hard.

“We have belief in this building and in these players.”

Brown, who joined Aberdeen from Celtic in the summer, insists he is thriving on the increasing pressure.

He said: “There is always more pressure on me. I have dealt with that pressure for years, being a captain.

“I have enjoyed every single moment. I understand there are going to be ups and downs and it is my job to keep everyone going.

“Most of that pressure comes from ourselves.

“It is all about us getting results now and get ourselves up that league table. We are in a position that we don’t want to be in.

“The manager can only pick the team, it is up to the players to make sure we do our talking on the pitch.”