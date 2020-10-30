Scott Parker confident Fulham are ‘moving in the right direction’

Fulham manager Scott Parker admits he is “bitterly disappointed” with his club’s current position but insists the side is improving.

The Cottagers suffered their fifth defeat from their opening six Premier League games at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, despite recording the majority of the possession.

Parker is aware his side need to make changes, but insists Fulham are moving in the right direction ahead of Monday’s crucial game against West Brom.

“I constantly see improvements. There were a lot of good things against Crystal Palace that I see and that I have seen in games, some real positives,” the 40-year-old said.

“But there has been 10, 11 new players that have come into the building and a lot of young players.

“I think we’ve brought players here that have massive potential but, in saying that, don’t have a lot of Premier League experience. This is constant improving, constant chipping away trying to improve, trying to get better as individuals and as a team.

“We are disappointed that we’ve only got one point on the board, bitterly disappointed, none of us are happy about that. There’s also elements that I am happy with and I feel like we’re moving in the right direction really.”

Despite being rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, Fulham could move clear of the relegation zone if results go their way and they beat 17th-placed West Brom when the sides meet at Craven Cottage.

When asked about the game, Parker said: “Big game, of course. Every game for us is a big game.

“The competition of where we both are in the league and I think Slaven (West Brom manager Slaven Bilic) will be the same in terms of where he sees his team this year, and where he’s going to be in and about is probably where we are.

“This is a real big game for both of us because you want to try and take points off each other really, so of course.

“Every game is massive and it’s going to be massive for us this year, but I think this game has a little bit extra.”