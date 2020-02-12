Scott Parker left angered by Millwall’s controversial equaliser

Fulham boss Scott Parker was left seething after Millwall’s controversial equaliser in a 1-1 draw prevented them overtaking Leeds in the Championship’s automatic-promotion places.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors ahead from close range, but they were pegged back almost immediately by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who had looked to be standing in an offside position.

Following consultation with his assistant, referee Andrew Madley determined the ball had come off Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah – and not home striker Tom Bradshaw – much to Parker’s dismay.

“It was clear as day that they had two players offside,” he said.

“Who it comes off is perhaps in question, but anyone would think it’s a little bit unjust to think that a goal was given when there’s clearly an advantage from two of their players standing in an offside position.

“I think our reaction after the goal was pretty poor, and in the first half we turned the game into what Millwall wanted it to be. They were probably the better side.

“In the second half we got a grip on the game. We stamped our mark on it, which I asked for at half-time because we needed to be braver.

“The pitch and the conditions were tough to deal with, but that’s the way I want my team to play – we have to take the sting out of the game.

“Overall I think we’re happy with a point and we’re six games unbeaten now. Games like this are always going to be limited in chances and when one falls your way, you hope they can drop in.”

Fulham almost snatched a winner in the dying seconds when substitute Neeskens Kebano headed a corner onto the crossbar, but Millwall arguably had the best chance to win the game when Jed Wallace fired his first-half penalty over the woodwork.

Lions manager Gary Rowett was pleased with how his team responded to Sunday’s defeat at home to leaders West Brom, yet was somewhat disappointed not to pick up all three points.

He said: “It was a much better performance than Sunday – that was the beauty of the evening.

“We’ve had less recovery than Fulham, which is always a concern, but it’s the Championship and you deal with it.

“It was a really even game in a lot of ways. Fulham had a lot more possession and a lot more control, but I thought we had the better chances. I don’t think [goalkeeper] Bartosz Bialkowski was tested that often.”