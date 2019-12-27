Scott Robinson ruled out of Livingston’s clash with Hibernian
Livingston will be without suspended midfielder Scott Robinson for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership showdown with Hibernian.
Skipper Alan Lithgow is also a doubt for the clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena after missing the Boxing Day defeat at Aberdeen through illness.
Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.
Scotland Under-21 defender Ross Porteous is suspended for Hibernian.
The centre-back completes a two-match ban following his red card against Rangers.
Striker Florian Kamberi misses out again with a knee injury.
Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Lithgow, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.
Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Vela, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Slivka, Boyle, Newell, Maxwell.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.