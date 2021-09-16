Sean Dyche signs new four-year deal at Burnley

Manager Sean Dyche has signed a new four-year deal with Burnley.

The 50-year-old is the longest-serving boss in the Premier League, having been at Turf Moor for nearly nine years, and he has now committed his future to the Clarets until the summer of 2025.

Dyche said: “It is nice to be able to get this deal completed and now look towards the future of this football club and its constant evolution.

“I have a strong affinity with the area and our supporters after so many years here and I look forward to putting in the hard work needed to keep the club moving in the right direction.”

Dyche’s success with Burnley, who are playing in the top flight for a sixth consecutive season, has seen him linked with moves to a number of other clubs.

New owners ALK Capital made securing Dyche’s services for the long term one of their main stated priorities and that has now been achieved, with assistant Ian Woan also signing for the same period.

Dyche’s major gripe has been a lack of support from above in transfer windows, but this summer saw the Clarets fork out for Maxwel Cornet from Lyon along with Nathan Collins from Stoke and Connor Roberts from Swansea.

Maxwel Cornet was Burnley’s big signing of the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dyche added: “It was an important summer for us to add talent and depth to the team, but the work doesn’t stop there. As a club we’re about developing and improving players and the environment we foster here is so important to that.

“I am looking forward to continuing to develop that environment, work with a great group of players and coaches and to build on the positive relationship with our new ownership headed up by (chairman) Alan (Pace).”

Pace welcomed the news, saying: “As I’ve said many times before, we are huge fans of what Sean has achieved at this club.

💬 A word from the Chairman on the Gaffer's new contract 👇#Dyche2025 | #UTCpic.twitter.com/DiBnzpd7XS— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 16, 2021 See more

“We were delighted to be able to offer Sean backing in the transfer market this summer and continue the evolution of this team, as part of our wider growth strategy for the club.

“It was important for everyone to get this deal over the line and look towards the club’s future, starting with this current Premier League season.

“I look forward to working closely with Sean and his team over the coming seasons as we seek to raise the bar and build on the solid foundations that have been laid over the past nine years.”

Burnley, who are still looking for their first victory in the Premier League this season, take on Arsenal on Saturday.