Sequeira believes Braga are ready to weather Rangers storm

Micael Sequeira insists Braga are ready to weather a storm on Ibrox’s battered pitch.

The Portuguese outfit take on Steven Gerrard’s Gers in Glasgow on Thursday night in the opening leg of their Europa League last 32 showdown.

But Ruben Amorim’s men were denied their traditional eve-of-match look at the Ibrox playing surface as the Light Blues ground staff battle to get it ready for action.

Rangers were forced to postpone Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Livingston by 24 hours as Storm Dennis left the field swamped.

And with Gers keen to protect it from further damage as the downpours over the city continue, Braga instead made their way to the Hummel Training Centre to complete their preparations.

But assistant boss Sequeira says his team are ready for whatever awaits.

He said: “This is a difficult task against a strong team.

“Rangers haven’t been beaten in 14 home games in Europe under Steven Gerrard and the weather could add complications.

“However, we have had to prepare and trained for these conditions and we have a game plan.

“We are hoping for a good result but we are expecting a strong team.

“Naturally, we would have preferred to train in the stadium. It would have been important for us to do that – but it just wasn’t possible.

“We just had to make the best of it and use the other Rangers facilities.”

Gers have never lost a European game at home under Gerrard but Braga are also riding high since former Portugal midfielder Amorim stepped up from coaching the club’s B team at Christmas.

They have won eight out of nine games under the 35-year-old and last weekend registered their first away victory over Benfica at the Stadium of Light in 65 years.

Sequeira added: “Rangers don’t play in a traditional British style, they focus on keeping the ball a lot. They have good players and are strong in all parts of the pitch.

“They have good wingers and a good defence, they are structured and organised. However, we are hopeful we can bring our own game to try and overcome Rangers.

“We trust in our identity and we hope to continue in the good form we are in at the moment. We are in a good place right now, we are prepared and we always play to win.”

Defender David Carmo, 20, is set to make his European debut after following Amorim from the B team. But he admits he will face his toughest test yet against Gers’ 29-goal top-scorer Alfredo Morelos.

“Morelos a very good player – excellent,” he said.

“We have all been watching his game but we feel we are prepared for the test.

“I was nervous when I first came into the team but the players have supported me.

“I have grown and learned from my mistakes, and I am sure they will help me again. I will grab this opportunity and give my very best.”