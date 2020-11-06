Sergio Aguero missing for Manchester City’s showdown with Liverpool

Manchester City will be without striker Sergio Aguero for Sunday’s visit of champions Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Argentinian had been given an outside chance of featuring after three games out with a hamstring injury but will instead focus on returning after the international break.

Forward Gabriel Jesus could start after scoring on his comeback from a thigh injury in midweek. Left-back Benjamin Mendy and midfielder Fernandinho remain on the sidelines.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is not ready for the trip to the Etihad.

The Spaniard, left out of his country’s forthcoming international matches, has missed the last five games with a knee problem.

In-form forward Diogo Jota is fit after a knock in the midweek Champions League win over Atalanta and his hat-trick in that match means he is pushing Roberto Firmino for a starting place, while centre-back Joel Matip could come back in for the first time since mid-September.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Torres, Sterling, Jesus, Palmer, Nmecha, Delap.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Tsimikas, Keita, Shaqiri, Jones, Jota, Origi, Minamino.