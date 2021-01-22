Sheffield United express sadness at death of Luton Shelton aged 35

Sheffield United have expressed their sadness after their former striker Luton Shelton died at the age of 35.

The Jamaican was with the Blades from January 2007 to the summer of 2008, making four Premier League appearances towards the end of 2006-07 as the club were relegated, and then scoring four times in 21 outings the following season.

Sheffield United said in a statement on their official website on Friday: “Sheffield United is saddened to hear reports in the Caribbean indicating the passing of our former striker, Luton Shelton, aged just 35.

“In recent years he has bravely battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) – a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

“The condolences of all at the Blades are with Luton’s family at this difficult time.”

Norwegian outfit Valerenga, another of Shelton’s former clubs, said on Twitter: “The sad news (of) Luton Shelton’s untimely passing has reached us.

“He had ALS and was only 35 years old. Our thoughts go to his family and friends. Rest in peace Luton, in Valerenga you will never be forgotten.”

Shelton is Jamaica’s record goalscorer, having netted 35 times in 75 internationals.

His goals for Sheffield United included netting in a 2-1 FA Cup win against Manchester City after the ball fell to him having deflected off a balloon.