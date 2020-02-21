Sheffield United at full strength ahead of clash with Brighton

Sheffield United have returned from their winter break in Dubai with a fully fit squad heading into their home game against Brighton.

David McGoldrick was an unused substitute in the win against Bournemouth on February 9 after a foot injury but the striker has now fully recovered from the problem.

January signings Richairo Zivkovic and Panos Retsos played in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week and will hope to be involved on Saturday.

Brighton manager Graham Potter will assess a number of players ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane.

Dale Stephens, Tariq Lamptey and Alexis Mac Allister will all be looked at before Potter makes a final decision on his matchday squad, although Stephens is expected to miss out.

Potter will be without Jose Izquierdo, although the winger returned to grass-based training during the winter break.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Eastwood, Moore, Egan, Basham, O’Connell, Robinson, Jagielka, Retsos, Stevens, Fleck, Besic, Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Rodwell, Freeman, Berge, Mousset, Sharp, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Zivkovic.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Schelotto, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Mooy, March, Gross, Trossard, Murray, Lamptey, Webster, Jahanbakhsh, Button, Bernardo, Connolly, Alzate.