Shota Arveladze thrilled with dream Hull debut after win over Swansea

Shota Arveladze admitted his first game in charge of Hull could not have gone any better after a 2-0 win at home to Swansea.

The former Rangers player, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Grant McCann on Thursday, was considered by many fans as a curveball appointment given his complete lack of English football experience.

But Arveledze said: “I’ve got great feelings. If somebody could have written this scenario, I would definitely have written it this way.

“I hope we can continue to play like this and then show even more in future games.

“We showed great attacking skill in the first half and in the second half we defended really well.

“The boys just showed tremendous character and discipline. They showed great attacking ability in the first half and then did the other part in the second half.

“It gives me a good feeling. Everything in the first half worked.

“I’m so happy to have such a group of players like this.”

Arveladze’s influence seemed apparent in a one-sided first half in which Hull, who have now won three Sky Bet Championship games on the spin, powered into a 2-0 lead.

Tom Eaves set the ball rolling after just five minutes when he bundled home Brandon Fleming’s excellent low cross from the left.

Swansea failed to respond from that early setback and were rightly punished 12 minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter.

The in-demand Hull forward swept home George Honeyman’s deep cross from the right with a smart half-volley.

Swansea improved after the restart – Michael Obafemi and Liam Walsh both struck the woodwork – but Hull goalkeeper Nathan Baxter was well backed up by a strong rearguard.

Hull are now level on points with a Swansea side that have won just once in seven league games but at least improved after the restart.

Arveladze said: “I should give credit to the opponents. They changed their system in the second half.

“We dropped a little bit too far back in the second half and that is what we need to improve on and not go back so far.

“I only had one day (before taking over) and you cannot really do much or see much, but I believe I am here to make the players better.

“But we have no comfort zone to relax – and that will be my message when I see the boys on Monday.”

Swansea manager Russell Martin admitted the damage had been done in the first half.

He said: “Those were two really bad goals to concede and in the first half there was no energy.

“The lack of intensity and courage was disappointing. We lost the game in the first half.

“I thought the players in the second half were outstanding, though, and that gave the fans something to connect with.

“There are positives to take, but we’ve really hurt ourselves in the first half.”

Swansea have struggled for goals this season and Martin accepts his team require more potency in the final third of the pitch.

He added: “We need some help in certain areas. We haven’t scored enough goals and that’s really, really clear.

“We have to be relentless in the pursuit for what we want to achieve. The team identity is there. What we wanted and what we want to achieve has been there from day one.

“We need help in certain areas but I’m so sorry to supporters that we let ourselves down in certain areas on the pitch.”