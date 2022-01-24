Spireites suspend boss James Rowe following allegations of misconduct
By PA Staff published
Chesterfield have suspended manager James Rowe over allegations of misconduct.
The National League leaders announced on Monday that Rowe, who was appointed in November 2020, is currently under investigation.
Assistant manager Danny Webb will handle first-team affairs in the interim, it was confirmed.
“Chesterfield FC can confirm that James Rowe has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct,” a club statement read.
“Danny Webb will take charge of the team.”
“As the matter is subject to an investigation, the club is unable to make further comment until that investigation is complete.”
Chesterfield currently sit top of the table on goal difference ahead of Halifax, with Rowe having taken the reigns 14 months ago following a successful stint in charge of Gloucester.
