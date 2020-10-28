Spurs have ‘as good a chance as anyone’ of winning Premier League – Peter Crouch

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch believes Jose Mourinho’s side have “as good a chance as anyone” of winning the Premier League this season.

It has been a crazy opening to the 2020/21 campaign with just five points separating the top 14 teams after six games and it looks like it is going to be a wide open title race.

Spurs have looked one of the better teams so far, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min firing in attack and, although Crouch reckons Liverpool and Manchester City are still the favourites, he thinks his old club will be up there.

“It is a crazy league and it feels like anyone can beat anyone at the moment,” Crouch, who has teamed up with McDonald’s to host Peter’s Fun Football session for children in half-term, told the PA news agency.

“I would say City and Liverpool aren’t as strong as they were and other teams have got stronger.

“It is definitely something to do with fans not being in the ground, which is causing some strange results and lots of goals. The league is up for grabs.

“Can Tottenham win it? I’m not sure but I think they’ve got as good a chance as anyone. City and Liverpool have to be the favourites just because they’ve been the strongest team over the last three years.

Peter Crouch is working with McDonalds to host a Fun Football session during half-term (McDonalds handout/PA)

“People have criticised Mourinho a lot. He seems to be getting a team together and building something again and you wouldn’t put it past him to win (something).

“Maybe the league is potentially too much for them, but for Tottenham fans, bringing the FA Cup home right now would be magical.”

Much of what Tottenham can do this season will depend on whether Harry Kane can continue his remarkable start to the season.

The England captain has scored five goals, but more impressively has created eight goals as his game from being a traditional number nine has evolved.

Crouch is in awe of the player he saw coming through the ranks at the London club.

“There is no limit to what this boy can do,” Crouch added. “I played with him when he was a young kid at Tottenham and I was in the first team and he has always scored goals and he has always been a finisher.

“He scores every type of goal but when I look at him dropping deep and making those passes, it’s just fantastic to watch and he’s become a creator for Son and it’s mouth-watering when you add (Gareth) Bale in there as well.

“The runs they make are so quick and Kane’s ability to find them is just amazing. He drops deep into the pockets and pick out passes. He is Tottenham’s best goalscorer and also their best creator.”

Crouch was team-mates with Bale in the Welshman’s first spell at White Hart Lane (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Spurs are already top scorers in the Premier League so far, with Gareth Bale still to come into their side as he builds his fitness up following a disjointed pre-season.

“He needs to get up to speed, but he is a world-class player,” said Crouch, who played with Bale in his first spell at Tottenham.

“He was electric at Real Madrid, absolutely unbelievable. If we get half the player we are still going to get a very impressive player and a huge bonus for Tottenham.

“If a player of that calibre feels wanted and he’s happy around the training ground then you are going to get a top player.”

