Spurs to increase stadium capacity for a second time

Tottenham will offer fans on the club’s waiting list the chance to take up a season ticket after an application to increase capacity was approved.

Spurs’ impressive new stadium opened in April, with an initial maximum attendance of 62,062 being upped to 62,214 in August.

On Tuesday evening, Tottenham announced another 89 seats would now be made available to those on the waiting list.

“We can confirm that Haringey Council has approved our application to increase the official capacity of our stadium to 62,303,” a club statement read.

“Supporters who have registered their interest will now be contacted in waiting list order with the offer of a season ticket.”

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium features a fully-retractable grass pitch, with an artificial surface underneath which was used when it hosted two hugely successful NFL games earlier this year.

Spurs’ ground – which saw White Hart Lane and the surrounding area redeveloped – could yet play host to Anthony Joshua’s homecoming fight after the British boxer reclaimed his world heavyweight title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

It has already been confirmed as a venue for the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup rugby union finals in May 2021.