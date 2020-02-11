St Mirren sign former Celtic player
St Mirren have signed former Celtic utility man Ross Wallace on a deal until the end of the season.
Buddies boss Jim Goodwin is short on cover at full-back and midfield after seeing Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn both suffer season-ending knee injuries, while Paul McGinn has joined Hibernian.
Now he has snapped up 34-year-old Wallace, who can slot in at left-back or further forward, after he impressed while on trial at the tail end of last year.
Goodwin is hoping to tap in to a wealth of experience from a player who has racked up more than 500 club appearances for the Hoops, Sunderland, Preston, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Fleetwood, plus one cap for Scotland.
The Irishman said: “Ross is a fantastic, experienced player who has played at a high level.
“Just having someone with his experience around is great and also the fact he can play in midfield and at left-back.
“People will be used to him playing in more advanced areas but he actually played a lot at League One in England with Fleetwood Town last year in the middle of the pitch. He’s a very calming influence in there, keeps things nice and simple and reads the game well. He’s still got bags of quality as well.”
