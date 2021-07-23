St Mirren will not be selling their star players on the cheap – Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin stressed that St Mirren will not be selling players on the cheap as he confirmed the Buddies have rejected bids for Jamie McGrath and Conor McCarthy.

Reports claimed Wigan were unsuccessful in their £300,000 pursuit of 24-year-old midfielder McGrath, a Republic of Ireland cap, while a £100,000 bid from Rotherham for 23-year-old defender McCarthy also fell short of the Paisley side’s evaluation.

Both Irishmen have a year left on their contracts which the Buddies boss would like to extend.

Ahead of the Premier Sports Cup tie against Partick Thistle on Sunday, Goodwin said: “Yes there has been offers and we have rejected both of them and the two boys are still here.

“We need to be strong in the market. In years gone by I think sometimes we just accepted the first offer that came in but I am glad to say the board are showing some strength.

“I don’t think we have put ridiculous evaluations on the players but I do keep an eye on the market and I do see what other players are going for and I do often wonder why our players are valued so much less than what some other players are.

“There are certain players in Scotland at the moment and I am not going to name names, who have been spoken about £2million and £3million coming in for them and they are not at Celtic or Rangers, they are at the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs and other teams.

“I am questioning why we are not getting those types of offers for a Jamie McGrath who has scored 17 goals.

“We are not putting an evaluation of £1million on Jamie, we are quite realistic about the situation but at the same time we will not be shafted by anybody.”

The former St Mirren captain continued: “We are in a strong position. If the window goes by and closes and I’ve still got McGrath and McCarthy and everybody else available to me then I will be one of the happiest managers in the country because I don’t need to go out and replace those top-quality players.

“But at the same time, if somebody comes in with a fair offer which we deem acceptable and the player thinks, ‘yes, I would like to go and negotiate with that club to see what kind of contract I can get,’ then that’s not a problem.

“But I am sick and tired of, down through the years when I think of (John) McGinn and (Kenny) McLean and other players who have left this club and you are thinking that they have gone for pennies really.

“Let’s be brave, let’s be strong and let’s put it out there that we are not going to be selling players on the cheap any more. We don’t need to.”