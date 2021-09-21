Stephane Omeonga set for Livingston bow against Rangers

New signing Stephane Omeonga is in line for a Livingston debut in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Livingston.

Jackson Longridge is a doubt after going off injured against Celtic while manager David Martindale will be careful with Andrew Shinnie after his match-winning display in that match, after losing him earlier in the season to a groin injury.

Rangers loanee Ben Williamson will drop out of the team that beat Celtic while Craig Sibbald (leg wound), Sean Kelly (ribs) and Jaze Kabia (knee) remain out.

Rangers have Ianis Hagi back in contention following a Covid-19 lay-off.

Right-back Nathan Patterson returns after an ankle knock.

Ryan Jack is still working on his fitness after calf surgery, Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee injury. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.