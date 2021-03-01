Steve Cotterill re-admitted to hospital suffering from Covid-pneumonia

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to hospital suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

The 56-year-old returned home from hospital on February 16 having received extensive treatment for Covid-19 during a 33-day stay.

Cotterill, who was appointed by the Shrews in November, initially tested positive for coronavirus on January 1 and spent time in Bristol Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit after his illness progressed.

A statement from the Sky Bet League One club read: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disappointed to report Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to the hospital.

“Following extensive treatment for Covid-19, Steve returned home from the hospital on February 16th.

“However, Town’s manager has returned to the hospital over the weekend as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

“The club wishes Steve all the best in his recovery.”

Assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has taken charge of Shrewsbury in Steve Cotterill’s absence (Adam Davy/PA)

Shrews assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has taken charge of recent games, including the three played after Cotterill was discharged.

“For somebody who has never missed a day’s work in his life, this will hit the manager really hard,” said Wilbraham.

“He’s one of the strongest and toughest people I know, and I know he’ll get through this Covid-pneumonia.”

Shrewsbury, who host AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, sit 17th in League One.