Stranraer return to winning ways with victory over Elgin

Stranraer enjoyed a return to winning ways following successive defeats with a 2-1 cinch League Two victory over Elgin at Borough Briggs.

Matty Yates gave the visitors an 11th-minute lead when he slotted home from the penalty spot after being fouled himself and Michael Mullen added a second with 15 minutes left.

Darryl McHardy pulled a goal back for Elgin in the 89th minute put it was too little too late to prevent City from suffering a third successive loss.

The other League Two match scheduled for Saturday between Cowdenbeath and Forfar was postponed as Athletic did not have sufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to positive Covid cases.