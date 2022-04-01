Striker Alfredo Morelos missing for Rangers’ clash with Celtic
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash against Celtic at Ibrox.
The Colombia forward was sent home early from international duty due to a thigh muscle issue and Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed he will miss the next couple of weeks at least.
Attacker Ianis Hagi remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.
Celtic will have Kyogo Furuhashi available for the first time since the Japan forward aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.
Tom Rogic is also in contention after shaking off the knock that forced him to drop out of the Australia squad.
Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns to leave James Forrest the only absentee for the leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.
