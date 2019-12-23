Swansea boss Steve Cooper charged by the FA

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following the recent 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.

Cooper criticised the performance of referee Jeremy Simpson after the Sky Bet Championship game at the Liberty Stadium on December 11.

The 40-year-old Welshman said Simpson’s failure to give Swansea a penalty after Blackburn forward Bradley Dack had appeared to handle in the box led to him making further mistakes.

Simpson later sent off Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll and Dack for second bookable offences.

Cooper said the Lancashire official would be “embarrassed” by his performance when looking at TV replays and “will probably be refereeing in the Conference now”.

An FA statement said: “Steve Cooper has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that comments made by the Swansea City manager following an EFL Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday December 11 2019 constitute improper conduct in that they question the integrity of the match officials and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“He has until Friday December 27 2019 to provide a response.”

Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until June 2022.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

Dhanda has scored two goals in 15 appearances for the Swans.