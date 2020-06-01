Timo Werner-inspired RB Leipzig move up to third after easing past Cologne

Timo Werner took his Bundesliga season tally to 25 as RB Leipzig moved back up to third place with a 4-2 away victory against Cologne.

Werner put the visitors 3-1 ahead five minutes after the break and the scoring was completed seven minutes later.

Jhon Cordoba gave the hosts an early lead but strikes from Patrik Schick and Christopher Nkunku gave Leipzig a half-time lead.

In case you missed Big Pete's assist! 🧤🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/ueEa93u4QR— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 1, 2020

The home side were left completely exposed from their own attacking set-piece when goalkeeper Peter Gulasci caught a cross and launched a kick downfield for Werner to run on to, and the striker made no mistake.

Anthony Modeste pulled a goal back with a brilliant effort five minutes later but Dani Olmo soon gave Leipzig some breathing space.