Ton up for Alfredo Morelos as Mulgrew rolls back the years – 5 things we learned

Rangers’ 2-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley took the reigning champions three points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership while there were some dramatic results around Scotland on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of things we have learned over another exciting weekend of action.

Alfredo Morelos finally hits 100th Rangers goal

The Colombia striker had been stuck on 99 goals since netting against Hibernian earlier in the month. Things had not gone well for the Gers forward in recent weeks and again he looked off the pace at St Mirren Park. However, just before the break, with the match tied at 1-1, he was alive to a cross from James Tavernier and headed in his landmark goal before racing to celebrate with the Gers fans.

Georgios Giakoumakis up and running at Celtic

The Greece striker has taken time to make an impact at Parkhead since signing from Dutch side VVV Venlo in August for a reported fee of £2.5million. After making three substitute appearances he was given his first start against St Johnstone on Saturday. In the 35th minute and with Celtic huffing and puffing against the Perth side, Giakoumakis was on hand to convert an Anthony Ralston cross to make the breakthrough before the Hoops ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

Relief all round at Aberdeen

After 10 games without a win and five straight league defeats, there was huge pressure on Stephen Glass and his side going into Saturday’s home game against Hibernian. The Aberdeen manager received public backing from chairman Dave Cormack earlier in the week and his team showed their mettle. Christian Ramirez’s first-half goal gave the Dons a welcome 1-0 win and now the Granite City men have to follow that up against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Plenty of life left in Charlie Mulgrew

There has recently been talk of a Scotland recall for Charlie Mulgrew and the 35-year-old defender, who has 44 caps, showed why with an assist and the winner against Motherwell at Tannadice. Mulgrew’s right-footed cross was headed in by Ryan Edwards to give the home side the interval lead. Well striker Tony Watt levelled with a penalty but former Celtic and Blackburn man Mulgrew helped out again at the other end when he forced the ball in from close range to keep Tam Courts’ side in third place. Perhaps Steve Clarke is considering making a phone call.

Ross County remain frustrated by fate

Ross County boss Malky Mackay must be wondering where his side will find their first win of the season after suffering defeat in devastating circumstances against Livingston. The hosts squandered the chance to go two up when Jordan White missed a penalty after Harry Clarke had given them an early lead and then found themselves behind at the break thanks to goals from Bruce Anderson and Odin Bailey. County did score from the spot through Ross Callachan but Tom Parkes headed a winner for Livi five minutes into stoppage time to leave the Staggies four points adrift at the bottom.