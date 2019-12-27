James Milner praises "unbelievable" Trent Alexander-Arnold after man-of-the-match display in Leicester win

James Milner has hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold after the youngster's incredible performance against Leicester on Boxing Day.

Alexander-Arnold was Liverpool's star man in their 4-0 thrashing of the second-placed Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

The right-back scored one goal and provided two assists, as well as delivering the corner from which Liverpool were awarded a second-half penalty.

The spot-kick was converted by Milner, who had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds after entering the fray as a substitute.

And the former Manchester City man described Alexander-Arnold as "unbelievable" as Jurgen Klopp's men moved 13 points clear of the chasing pack in the Premier League title race.

"Trent is getting better all the time," Milner told Amazon Prime. "He is unbelievable and there is plenty more to come as we will be on him to keep improving.

"I think it was important to start well, we knew they would be fired up," he added on Liverpool's overalll performance.

"In the first half we weren't as clinical as we could have been but it was a great performance and to get the number of goals was pleasing. [It was] a good, solid performance.

"It was a big penalty. We had had a few chances and they are always dangerous so it’s nice to put it in.

"It's one of many successful nights so far this season. But we are not even halfway [through the campaign]. So much can change and happen. The strength of this team is we take it one game at a time."

Liverpool will be hoping to extend their lead at the summit of the standings when they face Wolves on Sunday.

Klopp's side will then kick off 2020 with a home game against Sheffield United on New Year's Day, before renewing hostilities with Everton in the FA Cup the following weekend.

