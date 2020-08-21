Unnamed injured stars set to return for Dundee United ahead of Celtic clash

Micky Mellon is playing his cards close to his chest ahead of Dundee United’s Tannadice clash with Celtic.

The United boss expects to welcome back a couple of his injured stars ahead of hosting the champions on Saturday afternoon but refused to name names.

Lawrence Shankland (ankle), Jamie Robson (head knock), Liam Smith (knock) and Paul McMullan (hernia) have all sat out action in recent weeks.

Leigh Griffiths misses out again as Celtic prepare for the trip to Dundee United on Saturday.

The Hoops striker has a calf complaint that will keep him for two more weeks.

Winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.