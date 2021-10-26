Trending

Walter Smith’s managerial career in pictures following his death aged 73

By

Soccer – The Co-operative Insurance Cup Final – Celtic v Rangers – Hampden
(Image credit: Lynne Cameron)

Former Rangers, Scotland and Everton boss Walter Smith has died aged 73.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his managerial career in pictures.

Rangers v Anerdeen 5

Smith celebrates the 1996 league title with assistant Archie Knox (left) and midfielder Paul Gascoigne (Chris Bacon/PA)

Investiture Walter Smith 3

Smith was joined by wife Ethel and sons Neil (left) and Steven as he received his OBE at Buckingham Palace in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

EVERTON Smith 3

Smith (right) spent four years at the Everton helm from 1998… (Dave Kendall/PA)

Walter Smith File Photo

And three years in charge of the Scotland national team from 2004… (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Soccer – Rangers press conference – Murray Park

Before returning to the Rangers hot-seat in 2007 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Soccer – Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League – Rangers v Kilmarnock – Ibrox

He enjoyed another successful four years in the Ibrox dugout (Danny Lawson/PA)

Soccer – UEFA Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Fiorentina v Rangers – Artemio Franchi

He guided the Light Blues to the 2008 Europa League final… (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Walter Smith File Photo

And lifted his 10th Scottish League title in 2011 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Walter Smith honorary degree

In 2012 he received an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Ibrox

Smith, pictured at Ibrox with his grandson in 2017 (Jeff Holmes/PA)