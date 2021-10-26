Walter Smith’s managerial career in pictures following his death aged 73
By PA Staff
Former Rangers, Scotland and Everton boss Walter Smith has died aged 73.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at his managerial career in pictures.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.