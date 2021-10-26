Walter Smith’s managerial career in pictures following his death aged 73

Former Rangers, Scotland and Everton boss Walter Smith has died aged 73.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his managerial career in pictures.

Smith celebrates the 1996 league title with assistant Archie Knox (left) and midfielder Paul Gascoigne (Chris Bacon/PA)

Smith was joined by wife Ethel and sons Neil (left) and Steven as he received his OBE at Buckingham Palace in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

Smith (right) spent four years at the Everton helm from 1998… (Dave Kendall/PA)

And three years in charge of the Scotland national team from 2004… (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Before returning to the Rangers hot-seat in 2007 (Danny Lawson/PA)

He enjoyed another successful four years in the Ibrox dugout (Danny Lawson/PA)

He guided the Light Blues to the 2008 Europa League final… (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And lifted his 10th Scottish League title in 2011 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

In 2012 he received an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University (Danny Lawson/PA)