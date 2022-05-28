Watch: Liverpool fans party in Paris ahead of Champions League final
By Ben Hayward published
Thousands of Liverpool fans are painting Paris red in spectacular scenes ahead of tonight's Champions League final
Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans are partying in Paris ahead of their team's Champions league final against Real Madrid on Saturday night.
Although Liverpool and Real Madrid were only allocated 20,000 tickets each for the showpiece at the Stade de France, numerous Reds have travelled to soak up the atmosphere in Paris.
Somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 Liverpool supporters were expected in the city, but images on social media on Saturday suggest the official number may be greater than that.
Quelle journée… Et le match n’est que dans 4 heures pic.twitter.com/Rff9mlegNgMay 28, 2022
Liverpool fans far outnumber those of Real Madrid in Paris, with the club's official Fan Zone in Cours de Vincennes a sea of red hours before the game.
Fans without tickets will be able to watch the final on a big screen at the Fan Zone, which featured live performances by Lightning Seeds and Jamie Webster, plus a special appearance by Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid at the Stade de France kicks off at 20:00 UK time.
What a day @aBOSSNight @LFC Fan Park!! Now let’s win number 7 🇫🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/poPhd1tj31May 28, 2022
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
