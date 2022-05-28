Watch: Liverpool fans party in Paris ahead of Champions League final

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans are partying in Paris ahead of their team's Champions league final against Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Although Liverpool and Real Madrid were only allocated 20,000 tickets each for the showpiece at the Stade de France, numerous Reds have travelled to soak up the atmosphere in Paris.

Somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 Liverpool supporters were expected in the city, but images on social media on Saturday suggest the official number may be greater than that.

Quelle journée… Et le match n’est que dans 4 heures pic.twitter.com/Rff9mlegNgMay 28, 2022 See more

Liverpool fans far outnumber those of Real Madrid in Paris, with the club's official Fan Zone in Cours de Vincennes a sea of red hours before the game.

Fans without tickets will be able to watch the final on a big screen at the Fan Zone, which featured live performances by Lightning Seeds and Jamie Webster, plus a special appearance by Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid at the Stade de France kicks off at 20:00 UK time.