Wellens signs new contract at Swindon after Blackpool approach turned down

Swindon manager Richie Wellens has agreed a new three-and-a-half year contract.

The 39-year-old has agreed a new deal that sees him extend his stay at the County Ground until June 2023.

Earlier this week, the club received an approach from Blackpool to speak to Wellens about their vacant managerial position but, with discussions about a contract extension already well underway, it was rejected.

Since taking over as Swindon boss in November 2018, Wellens has taken the team from 18th in League Two to the top of the division.

Town chairman Lee Power said: “We’re thrilled that Richie’s committed his future to the football club. He’s a young manager, still, with huge potential and we’re really excited by the way he has got the team playing and the results that have come with that.

“His hard work on the training pitch, and out watching games, is second to none as well as his efforts around the club and in the community.

“It really was our top priority to get this sorted as early as possible and I’m really glad to have got it all over the line so that Richie and the club as a whole can concentrate on the aim of promotion.”