Wolves sign Dijon youngster Enzo Loiodice on loan

Wolves have signed teenage midfielder Enzo Loiodice on loan from Dijon for the rest of the season with an option to buy, the Premier League club have announced.

The 19-year-old France Under-20 international, who has made 24 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 club, will go straight into the Under-23s squad at Molineux.

Loiodice told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here.

“Wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all football players growing up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I’m very proud to be here.

“I’ve watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like, and although I know coming here is going to be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can and then we will see what happens.”